How to watch Alabama State football vs Prairie View A&M college football: Live scoring

Alabama State football’s (6-3) road trip continues as they travel to Houston and play Prairie View A&M (5-5) Saturday, Nov. 18. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. CT

The Hornets defense led the charge in a 20-3 victory over Mississippi Valley St. holding them to 130 total yards of offensive in the contest. They also led in the turnover battle with three takeaways.

Currently on a five-game winning streak, the Hornets have not lost a game since September. A win today will give them the tie-breaker over Jackson State for second place in the SWAC East standings.

What channel is Alabama State vs. Prairie View A&M?

TV channel: The game is not on TV.

Streaming: ESPN+ (Click here to stream it live now)

Radio Broadcast: Montgomery - 100.5 FM and 102.7 FM. Greenville, Ala. - 95.7 FM. Pine Hill, Ala. - 96.7 FM. Selma, Ala.- 96.3 FM.

What time does Alabama State vs. Prairie View A&M start?

When: 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18

Where: Blackshear Stadium, Prairie View Texas

Alabama State vs Prairie View A&M. Live Score

Alabama State remaining schedule 2023

Thursday, Nov. 23 vs Tuskegee (Thanksgiving).

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: How to watch Alabama State football vs Prairie View A&M college football