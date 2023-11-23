How to watch Alabama State football vs Tuskegee college football: Turkey Day Classic Score

Happy Thanksgiving!

Alabama State football’s (6-4) will end the 2023 football season hosting Tuskegee (7-3) in the Turkey Day Classic. Thursday, Nov. 23. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. CT

The Hornets fell short last week falling to Prairie View A&M 21-14. Quarterback Damon Stewart completed 27 of his 38 passing attempts for 372 yards and two touchdowns.

Snapping a previous five-game winning streak, the Hornets look to close out the season with a victory. A win today will give them the tie-breaker over for second place in the SWAC East standings.

What channel is Alabama State vs. Tuskegee?

TV channel: The game is not on TV.Streaming: ESPN+ (Click here to stream it live now)

Radio Broadcast: Montgomery - 100.5 FM and 102.7 FM. Greenville, Ala. - 95.7 FM. Pine Hill, Ala. - 96.7 FM. Selma, Ala.- 96.3 FM.

What time does Alabama State vs. Tuskegee start?

When: 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23

Where: Hornet Stadium, Montgomery Alabama

Alabama State vs Prairie View A&M. Live Score

