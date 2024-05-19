How to watch Alabama softball vs. Southeastern Louisiana in Tuscaloosa Regional Championship

The Alabama Crimson Tide softball team is just one win away from advancing to another Super Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

On Saturday, Patrick Murphy and the Tide defeated Southeastern Louisiana 6-3 in extra innings to earn their spot in the championship of the Tuscaloosa Regional at Rhoads Stadium.

After dropping the early game on Saturday, the Lions would go on to defeat the Clemson Tigers for the second time in regional play to have the opportunity to take on Alabama again.

Southeastern will need to beat Alabama in back-to-back games in order to win the regional.

Here is how you can watch the action on Sunday!

How to watch Game 1 of Alabama softball vs. Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday

Date: Sunday, May 19, 2024

Location: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Time: 1 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch Here)

How to watch Game 2 (if necessary) of Alabama softball vs. Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday

Date: Sunday, May 19, 2024

Location: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Time: 3:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch Here)

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Alabama softball team as the postseason progresses.

