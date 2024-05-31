How to watch Alabama softball vs. Duke softball in WCWS elimination game on Friday

The No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide softball team dropped its first game in the 2024 Women’s College World Series 4-1 to the UCLA Bruins on Thursday afternoon in Oklahoma City. Now Patrick Murphy and the Crimson Tide will play in an elimination game on Friday night against the No. 10 Duke Blue Devils that took a 9-1 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The winner of Friday night’s matchup will advance to play the loser of the Game 8 matchup between the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and the No. 4 Florida Gators. The loser on the other hand will have their season and dreams of winning a national championship come to an end.

Here is how can watch Friday night’s action between the Tide and Blue Devils!

How to watch Alabama softball vs. Duke softball in Women’s College World Series

Date: Friday, May 31, 2024

Location: Devon Park, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch Here)

