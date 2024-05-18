How to watch Alabama softball take on Southeastern Louisiana in Tuscaloosa Regional

Patrick Murphy and the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team will look to advance to Sunday’s championship matchup in the Tuscaloosa Regional when they take on the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Saturday afternoon from Rhoads Stadium.

Murphy and the Crimson Tide were able to take down the USC Upstate Spartans on Friday 1-0 while Southeastern Louisiana upset the Clemson Tigers 6-2 to have the opportunity to take on the Tide.

Yesterday’s win gave Coach Murphy his 1,300 career win as he and the Crimson Tide are now just two wins away from advances to the Super Regionals of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

How to watch Alabama softball vs. Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday

Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024

Location: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Time: 10:30 a.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch Here)

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Alabama softball team as the postseason progresses.

