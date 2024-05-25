How to watch Alabama softball take on Lady Vols in game two of super regionals

After dropping game one on Friday afternoon, Patrick Murphy and the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team will look to take game two of the best-of-three series against the Tennessee Lady Vols in the Knoxville Super Regional on Saturday.

Alabama now needs two straight wins over the Lady Vols in order to move on to the Women’s College World Series. One more loss and the 2024 season is over for Coach Murphy and the Crimson Tide.

Alabama will need a complete performance from both the batter’s box and the pitcher’s mound to pull off the upset over the Lady Vols in Knoxville.

Here is how to catch Saturday’s action!

How to watch Alabama softball vs. the Lady Vols on Saturday

Date: Saturday, May 25, 2024

Location: Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 2 p.m. CT

TV Channel: TBD (ESPN family of networks)

Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch Here)

