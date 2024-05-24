How to watch Alabama softball take on the Lady Vols in the Knoxville Super Regional

On Friday, Patrick Murphy will lead the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team into the Knoxville Super Regional to take on the Tennessee Lady Vols in game one of the best-of-three series.

The Crimson Tide are fresh off their dominating regional win in Tuscaloosa, outscoring its opponents 19-5. The Lady Vols also made quick work last weekend easily handling Virginia in two games and outscoring the Cavaliers 18-0.

Alabama will need to be at their best both on the mound and at the plate to take down Tennessee, arguably the country’s best team. The Lady Vols took two out of three against the Crimson Tide earlier this season in Tuscaloosa

Here is how to catch Friday’s action!

How to watch Alabama softball vs. the Lady Vols on Friday

Date: Friday, May 24, 2024

Location: Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 3 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch Here)

