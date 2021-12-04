WATCH: Alabama releases ‘Bama vs. the world’ hype video ahead of SEC Championship

Alabama Football will face the Georgia Bulldogs today for the SEC title, with a lot more at stake. The Crimson Tide have a winning streak dating back to 2007 over the Bulldogs and, with a win, would almost certainly lock down a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Alabama enters the SEC Championship as an underdog, with most experts and analysts predicting Georgia to win without issue.

The Crimson Tide have rarely ever had the opportunity to cary the “underdog mentality,” the program has simply been dominant for years as the favorite. Now, the players are playing for something bigger than just a win.

The Alabama social media accounts shared the hype trailer for today’s matchup vs. Georgia.

Roll Tide Wire will cover the Crimson Tide as they seek to win the SEC Title and take down the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

