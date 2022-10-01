WATCH: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs breaks off multiple 70-yard TD runs vs. Arkansas

THERE'S NO STOPPING GIBBS 💨@AlabamaFTBL is taking control 💪 pic.twitter.com/maxoYWjJaC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 1, 2022

If you watched Georgia Tech last season, you knew that Alabama was getting a dangerous weapon in transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

The do-it-all playmaker showed off his dynamic skill set Saturday against Arkansas, breaking off a 72-yard touchdown to put the game away early in the fourth quarter.

Gibbs’ long touchdown run helped a Crimson Tide offense that lost Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young to injury in the second quarter.

He wasn’t done yet, either. Gibbs found another crease in the Hogs’ defense later in the fourth quarter, racing 76 yards for another score:

NFL teams should already be excited about the versatility and explosiveness Gibbs will be bringing to the next level.

