WATCH: Alabama QB Ty Simpson gets thrown in pool by teammates for his birthday
Ty Simpson signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Alabama just days ago, but he’s already on campus and practicing with the team. The five-star quarterback from Tennessee is not just practicing, he’s already become a part of the team.
Crimson Tide defensive back Malachi Moore shared a video to his Instagram showing a group of teammates carrying Simpson, dangling him over a pool and ultimately throwing him in.
Simpson’s already become well acquainted with standout linebacker Will Anderson, after Alabama LB Will Anderson issued a comical warning to incoming freshman QB Ty Simpson of what’s to come during Spring practices.
Bama TF QB, @ty_simpson06, gets a birthday bath from the Bama players. Look at Ty's face.. 😂@DrewD977ESPN@Blackwood89@AlabamaFTBL@garyharris_wvua@SSN_Alabama
🎥 Via @malachi_moore13
IG pic.twitter.com/B9WNZIFuhk
— Bama Sportz ™️🐘🏈 (@Bamasportz) December 22, 2021
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.