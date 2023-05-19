WATCH: Alabama QB Ty Simpson putting in extra work this offseason

One of the most noteworthy storylines to follow this offseason in college football is the ongoing quarterback battle in Tuscaloosa.

All spring the battle was between Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson and then Nick Saban and Tommy Rees did something a little surprising by bringing Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner into to fold.

There will be countless debates between now and Sept. 2 about who should be the signal caller for the Crimson Tide against Middle Tennessee State.

As players have some time away from school, each goes their own way to either spend time with family or continue the grind. On Thursday, QB Country released a short video of Simpson putting in some work in Nashville.

In the video, Simpson appears to have bulked up a little more since spring football wrapped up last month and looks to be throwing with great velocity after suffering a thumb injury during A-Day.

While you can’t take a lot from this simple video, it’s nice to see Simpson putting in the extra work before heading back to campus next month.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor the quarterback situation in Tuscaloosa and will provide all necessary updates.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire