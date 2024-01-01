WATCH: Alabama players are quizzed on ‘Nick Saban Trivia’

Alabama found its way into the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 team in the nation and will take on top-ranked Michigan in the Rose Bowl semifinal game, the winner moves on to the national championship. Before the big game, players got to have some fun with ESPN’s Taylor Davis and play some “Nick Saban Trivia.”

They were asked questions that many Tide fans would likely know the answer to: How many first-round picks has he produced at Alabama, what brand of car does he own a dealership for and other fun, lighthearted questions.

Some players clearly know their head coach very well, while others may need to brush up on their Saban facts.

Watch the video below to see how they did and follow along to see if you know the answers!

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the College Football Playoffs get underway.

