WATCH: Alabama OL Javion Cohen trolls Auburn Bowl practice with ‘Crimson Crane’

AJ Spurr
·1 min read

Just a few days after Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams delivered a powerful comeback on Twitter in response to a Texas A&M player’s attempt at a diss, Crimson Tide offensive lineman Javion Cohen may have just done one better.

As Alabama’s in-state rival, Auburn, prepares for the Birmingham Bowl, where the Tigers will face Houston, the team is practicing at Hoover High School in Birmingham, and they received a very special visitor.

In a clip shared to Twitter by Cohen, the ‘Crimson Crane’ made an appearance overlooking the Auburn practice.

It’s important to remember Auburn attempted mocking the move, popularized by wide receivers John Metchie III and Jameson Williams, during the 2021 Iron Bowl, which ended in a four-overtime stunning comeback win by the Crimson Tide.

Alabama is scheduled to play in the College Football semifinal in the Cotton Bowl against Cincinnati on Dec. 31.

