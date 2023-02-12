WATCH: Alabama and Oklahoma join forces to celebrate Jalen Hurts ahead of Super Bowl

One of the hottest topics ahead of Super Bowl LVII has been whether or not Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback, Jalen Hurts gets to be claimed by Alabama or Oklahoma.

Despite Hurts repeatedly claiming to be a part of both the Crimson Tide and the Sooners, fans and media have done their best to stake the respective claim.

On Saturday, the day before the big game, in a video titled, “It’s not about where you came from, it’s about where you’re 𝙜𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙜.”, Alabama and Oklahoma joined forces to put all the madness to an end.

The video ends with a quote from Hurts during his Super Bowl press conference earlier this week and it was simple yet profound.

“I had a purpose before everybody had an opinion. It’s not about anybody else.”

Take a look!

"It's not about where you came from, it's about where you're 𝙜𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙜." From two Crimson schools, good luck in the Super Bowl @JalenHurts! #BuiltByBama x #OUDNA x #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/HB4YqK572A — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) February 11, 2023

Hurts will take center stage on Sunday afternoon when the Eagles take on the Chiefs for all the marbles.

