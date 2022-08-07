WATCH: Alabama’s offense sharpens skills in fall camp

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2022 campaign officially gets underway on Sept. 3 when they host the Utah State Aggies in Bryant-Denny Stadium. However, fall camp has started which means football is back.

Despite being only four weeks away from the start of the season, Alabama is already looking very sharp and eager to get better each day. In the video, Bryce Young looks smooth and in rhythm with his receivers. He’s ready to continue adding to his already storied legacy in Tuscaloosa.

Despite having a new cast of receivers and backs, Young knows he can rely on the playmakers around him to be special and make his job easier.

The entire season will come down to how the offensive line looks.

For the comfort of Tide fans, Coach Saban still looks as mad and as stressed out as ever. Although, this year he is debuting a new look with some sunglasses on the field.

Bryce Young looks smooth during some basic wide receiver drills, expected to be 2nd most watched group of camp. Tide needs more playmakers at the position. pic.twitter.com/CuyHukOBN6 — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) August 5, 2022

