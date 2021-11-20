WATCH: Alabama has no answer for Treylon Burks on this 66-yard score

Arkansas isn’t quitting.

Despite Alabama scoring to end the first half and again to open the second half, Arkansas has responded. KJ Jefferson throw a ball out wide to Treylon Burks on the Razorbacks’ first drive of the third quarter and Burks simply outran the Crimson Tide defense to the house.

Treylon Burks just outran the entire state of Alabama for @RazorbackFB. pic.twitter.com/X1k1gb7L89 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 20, 2021

It was Burks’ second touchdown grab and Jefferson’s second touchdown throw of the game. To the point of the touchdown, Burks has six catches for 148 yards. Jefferson is 14 of 19 for 237 yards.

Jefferson barely avoided a delay-of-game penalty on the play as the back judge determined Arkansas was snapping the ball when the clock hit zero. It was 3rd-and-1 when Jefferson threw it up.

Arkansas is seeking to snap a 15-game losing streak to Alabama and