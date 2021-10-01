WATCH: New Alabama hype tape just dropped

If this weekend’s matchup against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss doesn’t have you excited already, then maybe this all-new hype tape that the Alabama football Twitter account just dropped will.

On the eve of Alabama’s matchup with Ole Miss, Alabama dropped the video that is narrated by starting quarterback Bryce Young.

The theme of the video is to silence the noise.

Here is the tweet from the Alabama football Twitter account.

You can catch Bryce Young and the Tide take on the Rebels tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 pm CT on CBS.

