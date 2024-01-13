Advertisement

WATCH: New Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer arrives in Tuscaloosa to crowd of fans

Sam Murphy
·3 min read

The Alabama Crimson Tide made the biggest hire of this coaching cycle as they landed Washington’s Kalen Deboer to fill in for Nick Saban's vacancy. The fan base has responded incredibly well to DeBoer and seems to be all in on Saban’s successor. DeBoer has won everywhere he has been and is coming off of a national championship appearance with the Huskies.

The deal became official this afternoon and within a matter of hours, DeBoer left Seattle for Tuscaloosa and arrived at 8:30 p.m. CT to a swarm of Alabama fans at the airport. The Crimson Tide faithful showed out as the crowd looked to be in the thousands. DeBoer spent a quick moment greeting the fans before him and AD Greg Byrne whisked off to Mal Moore to go meet with the team. His first task as the new man of the Crimson Tide will be recruiting and retaining the players currently on the roster

Jalen Milroe was one of the players seen walking into the facility screaming “Roll Tide.” After the meeting, players reportedly were yelling Roll Tide back to the fans with a strong sense of optimism.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire