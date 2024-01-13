WATCH: New Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer arrives in Tuscaloosa to crowd of fans

The Alabama Crimson Tide made the biggest hire of this coaching cycle as they landed Washington’s Kalen Deboer to fill in for Nick Saban's vacancy. The fan base has responded incredibly well to DeBoer and seems to be all in on Saban’s successor. DeBoer has won everywhere he has been and is coming off of a national championship appearance with the Huskies.

The deal became official this afternoon and within a matter of hours, DeBoer left Seattle for Tuscaloosa and arrived at 8:30 p.m. CT to a swarm of Alabama fans at the airport. The Crimson Tide faithful showed out as the crowd looked to be in the thousands. DeBoer spent a quick moment greeting the fans before him and AD Greg Byrne whisked off to Mal Moore to go meet with the team. His first task as the new man of the Crimson Tide will be recruiting and retaining the players currently on the roster

Jalen Milroe was one of the players seen walking into the facility screaming “Roll Tide.” After the meeting, players reportedly were yelling Roll Tide back to the fans with a strong sense of optimism.

A new chapter in Tuscaloosa

The new boss has arrived pic.twitter.com/pMpoUVivac — Ryan Phillips (@JournoRyan) January 13, 2024

Mal Moore is packed too!

Students lined up for the arrival of Head Coach Kalen DeBoer at the Mal Moore Athletic Facility. @AlabamaFTBL | #RollTide pic.twitter.com/z2twp2GIpV — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) January 13, 2024

A swarm of Crimson

The scene at Tuscaloosa airport with Kalen DeBoer set to arrive any minute pic.twitter.com/leszr1wTWm — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) January 13, 2024

DeBoer loves the Tide!

Kalen DeBoer literally stopped to take a photo with some Alabama bros on the tarmac pic.twitter.com/w79ZVXnd9C — Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) January 13, 2024

The moment he touched down..

#Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer has arrived in Tuscaloosa. The dawn of a new era begins. pic.twitter.com/swbn1yCFlZ — Mathey Gibson (@Mathey_Gibson1) January 13, 2024

Alabama fans love Greg Byrne's new hire

Bama fans HYPE with the arrival of Kalen DeBoer in Tuscaloosa @BarstoolAlabama pic.twitter.com/a3dEECjMGM — Barstool SEC (@SECBarstool) January 13, 2024

30 minutes before arrival and it looked like this..

The scene at Tuscaloosa airport with DeBoer about 30 min away pic.twitter.com/mbZCJOB65d — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) January 13, 2024

Milroe yelling "Roll Tide" to the fans

Jalen Milroe arrives at the Mal Moore Athletic Facility prior to Kalen DeBoer’s arrival. @AlabamaFTBL | #RollTide pic.twitter.com/3QnQfsYusj — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) January 13, 2024

Milroe pumping up the crowd, he has a chance to be a legend

Jalen Milroe arriving to the players meeting with new Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer yelling "Roll Tide" to the fans @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/X8tO5OOIpn — Chris McCulley (@ChrisMcCulleyTV) January 13, 2024

Two partners in crime

Kalen DeBoer heading back to football facility, riding shotgun with AD Greg Byrne driving pic.twitter.com/hguEksmGgb — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) January 13, 2024

Insane...

The scene in Tuscaloosa at airport waiting for Kalen DeBoer pic.twitter.com/ZiSQVVa1Y5 — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) January 13, 2024

How the times have changed

Biggest takeaway from the DeBoer airport arrival vs. Saban's: they built more fences in the last 17 years. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) January 13, 2024

