How to watch Alabama gymnastics at the 2024 SEC Championships: Time, TV channel

Alabama gymnastics will seek its second SEC Championship in four years on Saturday.

The No. 4 seed Crimson Tide (12-4-1, 3-3-1 SEC) is set to take on No. 1 LSU (12-3, 5-2), No. 2 Florida (17-1, 6-1) and No. 3 Kentucky (11-4, 4-3) for the SEC Championships on Saturday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The seeding is based on the teams' National Qualifying Scores rather than their records. LSU's NQS is 198.125, Florida's 197.905, Kentucky's 197.810 and Alabama's 197.760.

In the regular season, Alabama handed Florida its lone loss of the season, winning 197.575-197.425 in Gainesville, but lost at home to Kentucky, 197.600-196.975, and on the road to LSU, 198.325-197.325.

Alabama is coming off its second-highest score of the season, 198.025 on the road against No. 1 Oklahoma on March 17.

Here is how to watch the Crimson Tide compete at the SEC Championships, including time and TV information:

What channel is the SEC Gymnastics Championships?

TV Channel: SEC Network

The SEC Championships will air live on the SEC Network from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

What time is Alabama gymnastics on at the SEC Championships?

Date: Saturday, March 23

Time: 7 p.m. CT

As the No. 4 seed, Alabama will meet with the other top teams in the second session at 7 p.m. CT. The first session will be at 2:30 p.m. and feature the four lower-seeded teams (No. 5 Arkansas, No. 6 Missouri, No. 7 Auburn and No. 8 Georgia).

