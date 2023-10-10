WATCH: Alabama football's Jaylen Key talks about his transfer from UAB to Alabama
Watch Alabama football DB Jaylen Key talk about his decision to transfer to Alabama from UAB.
Watch Alabama football DB Jaylen Key talk about his decision to transfer to Alabama from UAB.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of pickups to consider for Week 6, including multiple rookie running backs worth your attention.
Whether it was a slide instead of a score, a late loss of yardage or some other painful collapse, Jorge Martin has the Bad Beat breakdown to close out Week 4.
Jones doesn't want the Cowboys to "mislead ourselves" about the blowout loss to the 49ers, which seemed to indicate Dallas is still a rung below the NFC's elite.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season!
Renee Miller reminds fantasy managers to look forward in making lineup decisions, as some players who started slowly erupted in Week 5.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season!
Coaches don't usually encourage penalties, but this one might have saved the game.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
De'Von Achane has been one of the NFL's most exciting players.
Jimbo Fisher might have cost Texas A&M a win over Alabama. Mario Cristobal embarrassed himself and gave away a game. Week 7 wasn't great for college coaches in terms of decision-making.
The panic meter is on high after a wild Week 5 in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions and introduce a new wrinkle for the panic meter going forward. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for the week.
There was no jumbled explanation for his mistake on Monday. Cristobal simply owned it.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Robert Spillane intercepted Jordan Love twice on Monday night to lead the Raiders to the win in Las Vegas.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The IOC will make a decision Oct. 16 that will determine whether flag football and baseball will appear in the 2028 Olympics.
Footballs take funny bounces. Those bounces can make a big impact on games
Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in March.
After weeks of criticism, Ridder engineered a come-from-behind two-minute drill to help quell doubts about his game.
Kiyan excelled in the open court and has a second burst in transition that’s hard to guard. He has an improved read off the pick-and-roll and if the defense slips and goes under, he’ll get his shot off.