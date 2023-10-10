WATCH: Alabama football's Chris Braswell speaks on his improvements this season
Watch Alabama football linebacker Chris Braswell speak on the improvements he has seen in his game this season.
Watch Alabama football linebacker Chris Braswell speak on the improvements he has seen in his game this season.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season!
Jones doesn't want the Cowboys to "mislead ourselves" about the blowout loss to the 49ers, which seemed to indicate Dallas is still a rung below the NFC's elite.
Whether it was a slide instead of a score, a late loss of yardage or some other painful collapse, Jorge Martin has the Bad Beat breakdown to close out Week 4.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of pickups to consider for Week 6, including multiple rookie running backs worth your attention.
Yes, the 49ers' roster is a juggernaut. Yes, Kyle Shanahan is a really good coach. But sometimes the best evaluation doesn't come from one of football's millions of data points. It comes from people who usually know better.
Dean Kremer is a dual citizen with Israel and has family living in the Tel Aviv area, who he said Monday were safe after fighting broke out in the country on Saturday.
The 2023 NHL season opens with a can't-miss tripleheader event. Here's what you need to know.
Renee Miller reminds fantasy managers to look forward in making lineup decisions, as some players who started slowly erupted in Week 5.
The top-seeded Orioles could be eliminated from the postseason after just three games.
Coaches don't usually encourage penalties, but this one might have saved the game.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in June players would not be allowed to wear specialty jerseys during warmups because it has "become a distraction."
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Yahoo Sports tags along with the most powerful person in college football for two games in Texas as the conference gets ready to welcome two new juggernauts into the fold.
The Packers and Raiders didn't generate much offense.
In a best-of-five showdown and with Arizona up 2-0, there is no deference to how many wins a team racked up from April to September.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Braves roared back to even their series before going on the road. The Dodgers did not.
The panic meter is on high after a wild Week 5 in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions and introduce a new wrinkle for the panic meter going forward. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for the week.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.