WATCH: Alabama football team surprises Nick Saban with early birthday celebration

Alabama football has become synonymous with success. The program is the ‘Gold Standard’ in college football, and while the Crimson Tide strives for national championships, other teams just look to take down Alabama. At the helm of it all sits Nick Saban.

Saban’s birthday is just a few days away, on Oct. 31. The legendary head coach will be turning 70 years old, but still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

Today, the Crimson Tide football team surprised coach Saban when he waked into the team’s meeting room. There, the whole team was gathered, with sunglasses on and noisemakers filling the room. The team even sang him ‘Happy Birthday.’

The team shared clips of the festivities to their social media page.

