WATCH: Alabama football summer enrollees officially move in

Nick Saban and the Alabama football program hauled in one of the most impressive recruiting classes of all time in the 2023 cycle. Most of the No. 1 ranked class enrolled early in January and participated in the spring football activities, including the annual A-Day game.

Still, a handful of the talented prospects and recent transfer additions are just now making their way into Tuscaloosa.

Keon Keeley, Yhonze Pierre, and Richard Young are a part of the group of players enrolling this summer.

On Tuesday afternoon, the official Twitter account of the Alabama football team released a short video celebrating “move-in day” with the summer enrollees.

Take a look!

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire