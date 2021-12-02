WATCH: Alabama Football shares epic highlight video from the intense Iron Bowl

Alabama nearly suffered a second loss on the season in the final regular season contest against Auburn on the road in the 2021 Iron Bowl. Like just about every other game the Crimson Tide plays in Jordan-Hare, this one was wild.

In Nick Saban’s first meeting against the new Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, it came down to a strong defensive performance from both teams and some clutch decision making from the offensive playmakers.

The social media accounts for the Crimson Tide team shared a highlight video from the matchup, and it’ll make you feel like you’re watching the game for the first time all over again.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Crimson Tide as the team prepares to face off against Georgia this Saturday in Atlanta for the SEC Championship.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.