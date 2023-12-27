WATCH: Alabama football shares clips of Rose Bowl arrival

With the Rose Bowl set to take place in just five short days, the Alabama Crimson Tide have arrived in Pasadena, CA to put the finishing touches on their bowl preparation. The Tide enter the match-up against Michigan as a one-point underdog with many people having advocated against them even being in the Playoffs.

Yet, in the 10 years of the four-team Playoff format, Alabama qualified in eight of those years. So far, the Tide have won six of their seven semi-final games, so to me, it makes sense why they would receive the benefit of the doubt. Alabama is playing as well as anyone in the country right now and enters the Playoffs coming off of the best win in college football over the past two years by taking down the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

The last time Alabama and Michigan met was in the 2020 Citrus Bowl where Saban walked all over Harbaugh en route to a 35-16 victory. Michigan is also tied for the longest active bowl losing streak as the Wolverines have now lost six straight bowl games.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire