WATCH: Alabama football releases tribute video in honor of Nick Saban

It has been a little over 24 hours since the announcement of Nick Saban’s retirement as the head football coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide and it still doesn’t seem real.

With the circus that is the Alabama football coaching carousel, taking the time to remember what Coach Saban did and meant to the university is vastly being overlooked.

The truth is, we should have spent most of Thursday in a state of gratitude for being witnesses of the greatest dynasty in college football history rather than constantly refreshing our social media looking for the most recent update on the coaching search.

The official X account (formerly Twitter) of the Alabama football team smacked all of us with the reality of the situation with a masterpiece of a tribute video to Coach Saban narrated by the great Tom Rinaldi.

I’d grab a tissue.

