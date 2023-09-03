Watch Alabama football QB Jalen Milroe turn a bad snap into a crazy TD run vs MTSU

Alabama football started off its 2023 season with a 21-yard touchdown run by new starting quarterback Jalen Milroe on Saturday.

The Bryant-Denny Stadium crowd was in a frenzy after a bad snap by Alabama which turned into a crazy touchdown run by the quarterback to give the Crimson Tide an early 7-0 lead.

The Crimson Tide quarterback situation was the biggest question surrounding the team all offseason after the departure of Bryce Young for the NFL. Coach Nick Saban announced that Milroe was going to be the starting quarterback against MTSU.

It was the longest touchdown run by an Alabama quarterback since 2019, when Tua Tagovailoa scored on a 25-yard scamper vs. New Mexico State.

Saban has maintained his position, saying the quarterback competition will continue throughout the season. It remains to be seen if Milroe maintains the starting job the rest of the way, but plays like this don't hurt his case.

INJURY UPDATES: Nick Saban provides injury update on two Alabama football players for Middle Tennessee

RECRUITING UPDATES: Jay Lindsey flips commitment from Mississippi State to Alabama football

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: See Alabama football QB Jalen Milroe turn bad snap into a crazy TD run