Watch Alabama football practice the Tuesday before Texas game
Here's footage of the Alabama football team practicing on Sept. 5 ahead of the game against Texas.
Here's footage of the Alabama football team practicing on Sept. 5 ahead of the game against Texas.
Alabama opted not to send its band to last year's game in Austin after Texas tried to seat them in the upper deck of the stadium.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Longhorns are the favorites in their last year in the Big 12 before joining Alabama in the SEC in 2024.
The Crimson Tide will have a new quarterback and two new coordinators in 2023.
Jack Jones was arrested in June at Boston’s Logan International Airport after officials found two guns in his carry-on luggage.
Scott Pianowski ranks all 32 teams on their fantasy football appeal heading into the NFL season.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about the 2023 NFL season opener.
Georgia stayed at No. 1 while Florida State jumped up to No. 4.
It’s unclear how long Murphy will be sidelined, or if he will need surgery.
Adesanya's a massive favorite to defeat Strickland on Saturday when they meet in the main event of UFC 293 in Sydney.
When futility is the norm, a season-opening win over the defending Super Bowl champs means a lot more.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Andy Behrens reveals six players who weren't drafted in enough fantasy leagues you should consider adding now.
Reality's setting in in the 49ers locker room with Week 1 on the horizon.
The Saints are getting a bigger percentage of money to win the NFC South than the Chiefs are to win the AFC West.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?