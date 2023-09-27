Watch Alabama football practice Sept. 26 before Mississippi State
Watch video of Alabama football practice ahead of Mississippi State on Sept. 26.
Watch video of Alabama football practice ahead of Mississippi State on Sept. 26.
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
Wilson broke the 30-point barrier for a third straight game, securing the highest-scoring three-game playoff stretch in WNBA history.
The Phillies secured the NL's top wild card Tuesday, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles, Rays, Twins and Brewers in the 2023 playoffs.
On this week's 'Ekeler's Edge' the L.A. Chargers RB provides an update on his injury and does a deep film study with Matt Harmon on the Miami Dolphins historic 70-point performance.
The Chase Center might be getting a second basketball team.
The team used the world "Nazi" as a defensive play call against a team from a Jewish community.
Day called out Holtz after Ohio State's dramatic win over Notre Dame on Saturday.
Jake Dickert misquoted Corso's remarks on "College GameDay" after Washington State beat Oregon State.
College football continues to deliver massive television ratings, and Deion Sanders and Colorado have played a major role.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
"That's the plan," said Watson as the Packers face a key early-season NFC North matchup.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to Marcus Freeman’s explanation of his coaching gaffe versus Ohio State last Saturday and preview Notre Dame’s upcoming matchup with Duke.
We don't have a definitive timeline for Bronny's return, but his coach is encouraged by his progress.
"The police said people were concerned about me because of my posts online," the 33-year-old wrote in a journal entry he shared on social media.
The U.S. is looking to break a losing streak on European soil that goes back three decades.
Head coach Robert Saleh reiterated Monday that Wilson will remain the Jets' starting quarterback.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The CFP Management Committee is exploring a change to the playoff model, but it faces many hurdles — including how to handle the Pac-12 in its final days.
How often do you get a chance to add a player who just rushed for 200-plus yards off the waiver wire? Well, this is one of those weeks.