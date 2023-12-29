Watch Alabama football practice on Dec. 28 ahead of Rose Bowl
Alabama football held a practice in Southern California on Thursday before the Rose Bowl. Watch clips from it here.
Alabama football held a practice in Southern California on Thursday before the Rose Bowl. Watch clips from it here.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the top games of the four-team playoff era.
Few college football games have borne the weight of an entire region the way the 1926 Rose Bowl did.
The spread has already shifted in Alabama's favor as bettors love the Tide to win outright.
The Seminoles ended up the fifth wheel, on the outside looking in. But the reason they were jilted goes far beyond the 13 people on the selection committee.
Nick Saban's apparently taking no chances with a trip to the national title game at stake.
It's the battle of the immovable object vs. the very-stoppable force on Thursday Night Football. Antonio Losada reveals everything fantasy managers need to know for Week 17's first game.
Milroe's two wins away from a national championship and letting his past doubters know it.
There's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, but we're first looking back at the best games of the four-team playoff era.
After getting handled by Texas and flailing against USF, the Crimson Tide were being written off. It appears the rumors of Alabama's demise were greatly exaggerated.
A close goaltending call in the final seconds of regulation helped the Celtics fend of the historic would-be upset.
Knowing which star players could let you down is paramount in Week 17. Here's Kate Magdziuk's list of potential busts.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
Need to dig deep in Week 17, the championships for many leagues? Scott Pianowski reveals his top sleepers at every position.
The Chiefs haven't been the most trust-worthy team for fantasy managers this season, but our analysts believe that will change in Week 17.
The Vikings' quarterback shuffle continues.
This is way better than a mayo bath.
West Virginia easily beat North Carolina 30-10.
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 17. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.
The Class of 2024 will be announced ahead of the Super Bowl in February.
Stars tend to shine during Championship Week. Here is a lineup of players who could blow up and win titles almost on their own.