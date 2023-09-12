Watch Alabama football practice ahead of South Florida
Watch Alabama football highlights from practice ahead of the South Florida game.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
Two teams ranked in the top five of the preseason AP Top 25 already have a loss.
Alabama can attest: Texas is, most definitely, back.
Football that counts returns to Thursday nights.
The Crimson Tide will have a new quarterback and two new coordinators in 2023.
The Longhorns are the favorites in their last year in the Big 12 before joining Alabama in the SEC in 2024.
Tucker wrote that his relationship with Brenda Tracy was consensual while suggesting "an ulterior motive designed to terminate my contract."
Damar Hamlin made the Bills' 53-man roster months after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field.
The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
A two-time All-Pro, Conklin will be replaced by a fourth-round rookie at right tackle.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he felt “extreme disrespect” from the Nebraska program, including head coach Matt Rhule.
After offseason of interception worry, Cowboys pummeled Giants by dominating turnover battle.
It’s a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of upset possibilities.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Patriots game.
NFL Sundays are officially back. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown all the action from the Week 1 slate.
The Falcons' Bijan Robinson scrambled for a masterful touchdown to start his NFL career.