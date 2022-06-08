WATCH: Alabama football leaders spend the day with Saban on the lake

Contrary to the belief of many, the fun with Nick Saban never stops! This week he hosted the Alabama football leadership council out to his Lake Tuscaloosa house for some outdoor activities like boating and jet skiing.

At the lake house the guys also get a chance to spend some non-football related time with Coach Saban and their fellow team leaders. The attendees this season were Bryce Young, Cameron Latu, Will Reichard, Jordan Battle, Will Anderson, Henry To'oTo'o, Jaylen Moody, DJ Dale, Justin Eboigbe, Byron Young, Darrian Dalcourt, and Emil Ekiyor.

Coach Saban has been complimentary of this class and their work ethic, which all starts with the leaders of the team leading by example and not complaining.

After a disappointing loss in the National Championship this past season, look for Saban and his guys to bounce back and fight for No. 19 this season.

Leadership Lake Day 🚤____________________🏄‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Te1BBSd0lw — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) June 7, 2022

