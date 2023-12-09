WATCH: Alabama football commits dominate first quarter of 6A final at AHSAA Super 7

TUSCALOOSA — Two Alabama football commits gave Crimson Tide fans plenty of reason to be excited for the future with their first-quarter performances in the Class 6A state championship at AHSAA Super 7.

Saraland wide receiver Ryan Williams, the top recruit in Alabama and a top-five prospect nationally in the class of 2025, scored a 65-yard touchdown on the Spartans' first offensive play. He flashed his elite speed on a post-route and went into the end zone completely untouched to give Saraland a fast 7-0 lead over Clay-Chalkville.

Saraland 7, Clay-Chalkville 0 | 9:45 1Q | KJ Lacey to Ryan Williams on the 65-yard touchdown pass play for the Spartans. It was the 1st play on offense for the Spartans. pic.twitter.com/VgpZMLDnKe — Alabama6AFootball (@AL6AFootball) December 9, 2023

Clay-Chalkville did not take long to answer, though, as class of 2024 five-star athlete Jaylen Mbakwe led the Cougars downfield as the team's starting quarterback. He capped off the drive with a 12-yard touchdown run on a quarterback draw, and Clay-Chalkville tied the game at 7.

Saraland 7, Clay-Chalkville 7 | 6:30 1Q | Jaylen Mbakwe on the 12-yard touchdown run for the Cougars. Clay-Chalkville answers.@JayMbakwe pic.twitter.com/wyuPlt6pdf — Alabama6AFootball (@AL6AFootball) December 9, 2023

Saraland's second offensive drive started from deeper in its own territory due to a muff on the kick return, but that only served to give the speedy Williams more room to run away from the defense. His second catch was a 78-yard touchdown, and he finished the first quarter with two catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Of Saraland's 178 offensive yards in the quarter, only 38 of them were not gained by Williams.

Saraland 14, Clay-Chalkville 7 | 2:20 1Q | KJ Lacey to Ryan Williams on the 78-yard touchdown pass play for the Spartans. This combination has 2 TDs in 1st quarter. pic.twitter.com/KXPVkbE7QI — Alabama6AFootball (@AL6AFootball) December 9, 2023

Mbakwe finished the first quarter with four completions on 10 attempts for 70 yards, including a 41-yard strike that set up his touchdown run. He had 29 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries, giving him 99 of Clay-Chalkville's 125 total scrimmage yards in the quarter.

The game was tied at 21 at halftime..

