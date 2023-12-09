WATCH: Alabama football commit Ryan Williams' kick return TD to start 2nd half of 6A final

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama football commit Ryan Williams was electric in the first half of the Class 6A state championship at AHSAA Super 7, and it took him all of 12 seconds to make another highlight play in the second half.

The 2025 five-star wide receiver showcased his elite speed again on the half's opening kick, fielding the ball at Saraland's 14-yard line and taking it 86 yards to the house to give Saraland (14-0) a 28-21 lead over Clay-Chalkville (13-0).

Saraland 28, Clay-Chalkville 21 | 11:48 3Q | There goes Ryan Williams again. Electric! His 4th TD of the game! pic.twitter.com/1fSNia73oY — Alabama6AFootball (@AL6AFootball) December 9, 2023

It was his fourth touchdown of the game, as he scored on 65- and 78-yard receptions in the first half and added a 2-yard touchdown run. At the half, he had five receptions for 174 yards, as well as three carries for 16 yards rushing.

Williams has been committed to Alabama football since Oct. 22, 2022. He amassed 1,609 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns on 61 catches this season.

Saraland's Ryan Williams (1) scores a touchdown against Clay-Chalkville during the AHSAA Class 6A football state championship game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday December 8, 2023.

Williams is not the only future Crimson Tide player featured in this game. Clay-Chalkville's Jaylen Mbakwe (2024 five-star athlete) and Saraland's Antonio Coleman (2025 four-star defensive lineman) are also committed to Alabama.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football commit Ryan Williams scores on kick return