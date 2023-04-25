Watch Alabama football coach Nick Saban throw out first pitch at Crimson Tide baseball game

Before Alabama baseball hosted Samford on Tuesday night in the Crimson Tide's final home midweek game, a special guest threw out the ceremonial first pitch: Alabama football coach Nick Saban.

Apr 22, 2023; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban holds his grandson before the A-Day game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Just three days after A-Day for his football team, Saban traded the football field for the pitcher's mound, opening Tuesday's game with a pitch to Crimson Tide baseball senior Garrett McMillan.

A look at Nick Saban's first pitch: pic.twitter.com/gBxHJoh3W5 — Mikey DiLullo (@MikeyDiLullo) April 25, 2023

On the diamond, Alabama has won five of its last seven games, including a series win over Auburn and a weekend sweep of Missouri on the road to stay firmly in the projected NCAA Tournament field. Alabama will travel to Baton Rouge to face LSU in a weekend series to resume SEC play. The next home series for the Crimson Tide will be when Vanderbilt comes to town from May 4-6.

