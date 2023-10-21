Watch Alabama football get back in the game vs. Tennessee with quick-strike TD pass

Alabama football got off to a fast start in the second half of the game against Tennessee with a two-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 46-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Isaiah Bond.

The touchdown play was Alabama's longest offensive play of the day and seemed to get the Crimson TIde right back into the game against Tennessee. This play was also Bond's second-longest reception of the season, which comes in a timely manner for the Crimson Tide.

Tennessee scored late in the first half to take a 20-7 lead into the locker room at intermission.

Alabama's first play of the second half was a 29-yard gain on a run by Jase McClellan that set up the long scoring pass.

After forcing a Tennessee punt, Alabama added a 42-yard field goal from Will Reichard to further cut into Tennessee's lead.

Alabama still trails Tennessee, 20-17 in the third quarter.

