WATCH: Alabama fans chant ‘Anyone but Dabo!’ outside of Bryant-Denny Stadium

The Alabama football program is going through a major change as one of the best head coaches in the game’s history, Nick Saban, is retired and moving on from football.

The Crimson Tide is now searching for a new head coach, with multiple huge names being listed as possible candidates for the job. One of those candidates is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

Considering Swinney’s excellent resume with two National Championships wins, both coming against Nick Saban and Alabama, along with his eight ACC Championships, Bama fans might be thrilled at the idea of landing Dabo. Well, that’s not the case for at least a few of them.

Bama fans were outside Bryant-Denny Stadium Wednesday chanting, “Anyone but Dabo!” which is pretty wild considering he handed their program two National Championship losses when Saban and the Crimson Tide were at the peak of their power.

We will gladly keep Dabo, Alabama fans.

Students chant “anyone but Dabo!” in front of Bryant-Denny Stadium. @WVTM13 pic.twitter.com/3MPGDt7WQ9 — Brittany Decker (@BrittanyWVTM13) January 11, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire