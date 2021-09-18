WATCH: Alabama draws first blood with opening drive TD vs. Florida

The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide received the opening kickoff in the Week3 matchup against fellow ranked SEC opponent, the Florida Gators.

An eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive was evenly split between runs and passes. Bryce Young shows thatches’ still as cool as can be in the pocket with a strong opposing defense and a loud, packed SEC stadium.

A delay of game penalty on third down pushed Alabama back to a third-and-long situation, but they managed to get themselves out of a jam and set up a seven-yard touchdown pass from Young to Jase McClellan.

One drive, one touchdown.

One drive, one touchdown.

