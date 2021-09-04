WATCH: Alabama defense smothers D’Eriq King & recovers fumble

Alabama’s defense is projected to be one of the best in the nation for the 2021 season and potentially the best defense of the Nick Saban era while with the Crimson Tide.

Miami, which has been trying to lean toward their run game, though it has proven to be ineffective, has hardly tried to pass.

With quarterback D’Eriq King standing still in a collapsing pocket, Christopher Allen and Will Anderson sandwiched him, forcing the ball out. The ball was scooped up and recovered by Phidarian Mathis.

The Crimson Tide now lead the Miami Hurricanes 20-0 with plenty of time left in the second quarter.

Alabama LB Christopher Allen just torched Miami RT DJ Scaife Jr and Forced the Fumble, Alabama recovers. pic.twitter.com/5Fa6N0amYf — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) September 4, 2021

