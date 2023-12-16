How to watch Alabama at Creighton on Saturday night

Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball are currently in the middle of a brutal three-game non-conference stretch against some of the top programs in the country.

Last weekend the Tide dropped a tough one in Canada against the Purdue Boilermakers and now Alabama will make the trip to Omaha, NE for a matchup with the No. 8 ranked Creighton Bluejays.

Taking down a good Creighton team on the road will not be an easy task but a win on Saturday night on the road would be a massive boost for Oats and the Tide who have lost three out of their last five games.

Below is everything you need to know to catch all of the action between the Tide and Bluejays.

How to watch

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 16, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Creighton injury report

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Creighton will be at full-strength on Saturday night against the Tide.

Alabama injury report

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Like the Bluejays, Alabama enters the matchup free of any injuries.

Creighton players to watch

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

G Bayloe Scheierman

G Trey Alexander

C Ryan Kalkbrenner

Alabama players to watch

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

G Mark Sears

G Rylan Griffen

C Mohamed Wague

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire