Watch: Alabama beats Auburn behind miracle 31-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal

It was a miracle at Jordan-Hare — for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

It was a finish for the ages for Nick Saban and Co. as the No. 8 Crimson Tide scored an improbable last-minute touchdown against Auburn in the Iron Bowl to pull off a 27-24 comeback victory to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Auburn led for a majority of the second half against the Crimson Tide, but Alabama had the ball deep inside Tigers territory in the final minutes of the game. Things took a turn for the worse after a botched snap and an illegal forward pass left Alabama with a fourth-and-goal from the 31-yard line with 43 seconds left.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe took the snap and looked around for a receiver, and launched the ball to the back-left corner of the end zone. He found Isaiah Bond, who hauled in the miraculous catch to give the Crimson Tide the lead.

TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA ON 4TH AND A MILE!



UNREAL! pic.twitter.com/rX5XPRsuzV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 26, 2023

The last-second touchdown proved to be enough, as Auburn couldn't do anything with the few seconds it had left. Quarterback Payton Thorne lost the ball on a strip sack that the Tigers recovered at their 1-yard line, setting up one final play. But Thorne's last-gasp pass was intercepted to seal the Alabama victory. The win was the Crimson Tide's fourth straight victory in the Iron Bowl, and pushed Alabama to 11-1 ahead of the SEC Championship Game against No. 1 Georgia next Saturday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alabama wins Iron Bowl over Auburn with miracle TD on fourth-and-goal