How to watch Alabama baseball vs. UCF baseball in Tallahassee Regional

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team will compete in their first-ever NCAA Tournament matchup of the Rob Vaughn era on Friday night in the Tallahassee Regional.

Vaughn and the Tide are set to take on the UCF Knights in Game 2 of regional play. Before Alabama and UCF take to the diamond, the hosting Florida State Seminoles will take on Stetson at 11 a.m. CT.

The winner of Alabama vs. UCF will face the winner of FSU vs. Stetson with the losers taking on each other in an elimination game.

Here is how you can catch Friday night’s action between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the UCF Knights!

Date: Friday, May 31, 2024

Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Time: 5 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch Here)

