How to watch Alabama baseball vs. Stetson in Tallahassee Regional elimination game

Following Friday night’s 8-7 loss to the UCF Knights, Rob Vaughn, and the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team will look to avoid elimination on Saturday morning when they take on the Stetson Hatters in the Tallahassee Regional of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Like much of the rest of the season, hitting was not the issue for the Tide against the Knights, but the pitching staff can’t seem to force the outs when they need them.

Stetson dropped its first game in regional play on Friday with a 7-2 loss to the hosting Florida State Seminoles at Dick Howser Stadium.

Below is how you can catch Alabama baseball take on Stetson.

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch Here)

