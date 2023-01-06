WATCH: Alabama 5-star OL commit, Kadyn Proctor, throws football 60-yards in air with ease

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been absolutely cleaning up the 2023 recruiting cycle as they currently have the top class in the nation. The 2023 class features 28 commits, seven of which are five stars, including offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.

Proctor was initially committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes but flipped to join this historic Alabama class right before signing the day. There were a lot of rumors swirling about Proctor to Oregon or Colorado before Nick Saban ultimately won his services.

Out of Des Moines, IA, Proctor is the No. 12 player regardless of position and the No. 1 or 2 OT depending on your recruiting service. At 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds, Proctor will compete for a starting job as soon as he steps on campus.

This week, Proctor is at the All-American Bowl working on drills where he ultimately went viral for his quarterback skills. The massive tackle is seen launching the football 60 yards in the air with little effort. If needed, Proctor could definitely be out on the field throwing the deep ball.

5-star Alabama OL signee @KadynProctor1 warming up for @AABonNBC practice with an easy 60-yard toss pic.twitter.com/YY06jSQ4Fx — Irish Sports Daily (@ISDUpdate) January 5, 2023

