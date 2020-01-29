Watch as Al Horford's shooting form blows Steph Curry's mind

Steph Curry is widely considered one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, with a silky jump shot that hoopers all over have tried desperately to imitate.

But Curry, of course, has been hurt for the majority of this season, which means he's spent a lot of time watching other players shoot. On Tuesday night, Curry got an up-close look at Sixers big man Al Horford's... unorthodox shooting form, and the Splash Brother was not sure how to react:

Horford's shooting form got Steph sick 🤮🤣 pic.twitter.com/rt5uJBxZuP — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) January 29, 2020

Curry's Warriors teammate Jordan Poole also seemed perplexed by Horford's release, and the NBC Sports Bay Area crew picked up on Curry's confusion.

To be fair to Curry and Poole, Horford's shot is indeed extremely bizarre. And because Curry and Horford play in different conferences, and play vastly different positions, the two haven't spent much time studying each other's shots in detail.

Horford effectively claw-grips the basketball, with his guide hand somehow in front of the ball instead of to the side. You can see in the video why Curry, whose shot when un-rushed is buttery perfection, struggled to make sense of the mechanics on this shot. It's super weird!

And yet, for its quirks, Horford's shot is surprisingly effective, especially for an NBA big man. He's having a bit of a down year, but Horford is still shooting better than 32% from deep and better than 70% from the free throw line, and his shot showed up in a big way in the fourth quarter of the Sixers' gutsy home win over the Lakers.

Maybe one day, when Curry is bored from effortlessly draining shots, he'll give Horford's form a try in a game. You know, for science.

