WATCH: Al Horford in awe of Grant Williams as Batman after career night

WATCH: Al Horford in awe of "Batman" after career night

Forget about the Dark Knight, it's Batman who's rising for the Boston Celtics.

Grant Williams turned in perhaps the best performance of his career on Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, scoring a career-high 20 points while grabbing 10 rebounds, also a career-high, for his first double-double in the NBA as he joined the starting lineup with Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III out on the second night of the back-to-back.

The rise of Williams, the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has been not only a boon for the Celtics, but for his own brand. If you're going to call yourself Batman, you've got to be able to back it up, and Williams is delivering as one of the team's top players off the bench during Boston's second-half surge towards the top of the Eastern Conference.

Even Al Horford, a 15-year NBA veteran who's seen quite a bit, had to see the Batman with his own eyes for himself after the Celtics' latest win.

"IS THIS BATMAN!?" @Al_Horford had to see it for his self ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/dMOaKKDJIY — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 22, 2022

Williams joked he should be called Batman after helping to shutdown Nikola Jokic ("The Joker") of the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.

After finishing as a team-best plus-21 in the win over OKC, his fourth-highest rating of the season, Williams can call himself whatever he like.