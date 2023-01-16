Watch: Akeem Davis-Gaither makes huge playoff INT vs. Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither came up huge on his defense’s first drive of the game during the wild card round of the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens.

ADG, used sparingly and in certain packages, was on the field early in the first quarter and stepped in front of a Tyler Huntley pass intended for tight end Mark Andrews.

While ADG was ruled down by contact so the return part of the highlight didn’t end up counting, it was a massive moment for a key versatile player on the defense.

It also meant the Bengals offense again took the field and continued to massively control the pace of the game while already clutching a lead.

The highlight:

List

5 reasons why the Bengals can win the Super Bowl

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire