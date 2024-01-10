WATCH: AJ Storr’s road to Madison

The Badgers men’s basketball team is out to a 11-3 start to the season and they’re the 15th ranked team in the country, greatly due to the production they’ve received from transfer guard AJ Storr.

Storr currently leads Wisconsin with 14.7 points per game, also averaging 2.9 rebounds per contest. Storr spent one season with St. John’s before deciding to enter the transfer portal, ultimately ending up in Madison.

The guard’s story growing up though is one of resilience, moving a handful of times in order to continue to play the sport he loves. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Storr moved from Illinois when he was 16, finally finishing his high school career at IMG Academy in Florida after multiple stops elsewhere.

AJ Storr's (@storr_aj) path to Madison was a long one. The athletic guard sure seems to have found a home, though.@BTNJourney spotlights Storr's journey to @BadgerMBB. ⤵️ 📺 5:30 p.m. ET 1/10 on @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/TKq6wCsHDh — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire