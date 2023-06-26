WATCH: AJ Storr is ready to work with Wisconsin basketball

How about a quick windmill dunk to get Badger fans excited for what’s to come this season? The arrival of AJ Storr should have Wisconsin fans ready for the 2023-24 season.

The St. John’s transfer is the biggest recruiting win, transfer portal or high school, in the Greg Gard era and is coming off of a promising freshman season at a St. John’s program that has undergone serious changes this offseason.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 6-foot-6 rising sophomore will immediately be one of Wisconsin’s main contributors this season, and was named to the All-Big East Freshman team a year ago. Check out Storr getting up in practice:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire