WATCH: Aidan Hutchinson makes leaping INT off Aaron Rodgers

When the Detroit Lions spent the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, they were hoping to get a dynamic defender who could get after opposing quarterbacks in the pocket.

They probably didn’t expect him to make leaping interceptions in the end zone off Aaron Rodgers, though.

That’s exactly what he did Sunday, though, snagging a Rodgers pass on 4th-and-goal, showing off the rare instincts and athleticism that made him a dominant force for the Wolverines last season.

That’s twice now that Rodgers has been intercepted in the end zone Sunday, thwarting a pair of scoring opportunities for the Green Bay Packers.

